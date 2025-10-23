TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Hyperliquid — Asian Wrap 23 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Hyperliquid — Asian Wrap 23 October
Bitcoin could see a sharp drop below $100,000 by weekend: Standard Chartered

Bitcoin (BTC) declined toward $107,000 on Wednesday, as Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick predicted an "inevitable" drop below $100,000, noting it would be the last time the top cryptocurrency reached such levels.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH Foundation wallet switch sparks $700 million profit realization

Ethereum (ETH) briefly dropped below $3,800 on Wednesday following a spike in profit-taking triggered by the protocol's Foundation moving about $650 million worth of ETH.

Top Crypto Gainers: Hyperliquid, BNB, Monero rise as resistance levels come into play

Hyperliquid (HYPE), BNB (previously known as Binance coin), and Monero (XMR) are staging minor recoveries as the broader crypto market trades in the red. Technically, the recovery in HYPE, BNB, and XMR emerges as selling pressure cools down, but overhead resistance poses the risk of bearish turnaround, which could extend the prevailing decline. 

Author

FXStreet Team

