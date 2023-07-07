Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, & Ethereum – European Wrap 7 July

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning. The decline in investor-frenzy coupled with short-term traders booking profits could be the main driver of the incoming sell-off.
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows an evident bearish divergence. This setup contains BTC producing a higher high while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sets up a lower high. The non-conformity eventually leads to a decline in the underlying asset’s market value.
US NFP reaction: Bitcoin price wavers as investors reassess Fed expectations after jobs report
US Nonfarm Payrolls data for June revealed an addition of 209,000 jobs, below the market’s expectation of 225,000. The reading could imply fresh gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum and risk assets.
Bitcoin price sustained above the key psychological level of $30,000 and Ethereum price steadied above $1,800 in response to the US NFP data release. Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are coiling in response to the addition of 209,000 Nonfarm Payrolls in the US. US NFP data came in below market expectations for the first time since April 2023. The unemployment rate edged lower, meeting the expectation of 3.6%. These data points have reduced the likelihood of future rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Bitcoin, Ethereum brace for volatile week with upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls data release
Crypto market participants are gearing up for a volatility-filled week ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June. The consensus estimate is the addition of 225,000 jobs in June, and the unemployment rate is estimated to come in at 3.6% vs. 3.7% seen in May.
A hotter than expected jobs report could trigger volatility in risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the following week. Typically, the release of US NFP data has ushered volatility into Bitcoin price action. The asset rallies in the event the actual payrolls figure is below the forecast. In other cases, there is a decline in BTC price as seen in the chart below.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
