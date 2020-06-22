After a calm weekend, Bitcoin sees a significant bounce from $9,269 to $9,509. Bulls were stopped right at $9,500, but they have managed to push BTC above the daily 12-EMA at $9,431 and the 26-EMA a $9,424. Both EMAs were extremely close to a bear break but it seems this move will stop it.

Ethereum was losing a lot of strength in the past week but managed to stay above a long-term trendline formed on May 11. The current bounce is significant and inches away from the last daily high at $237.21. If the buyers can break and close above this level, Ethereum will be in a confirmed daily uptrend and ready to crack $250.

According to the EOSX block browser, the recipient's account with the name jnhgvbkkfdjf was created a few minutes before the transaction. At the moment the funds are still there, and there are no other operations associated with this address. Over 26 million EOS tokens ($67 million) were transferred to the initial wallet to this, according to Whale Alert.