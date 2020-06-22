Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD fighting for $9,500 and daily EMAs
After a calm weekend, Bitcoin sees a significant bounce from $9,269 to $9,509. Bulls were stopped right at $9,500, but they have managed to push BTC above the daily 12-EMA at $9,431 and the 26-EMA a $9,424. Both EMAs were extremely close to a bear break but it seems this move will stop it.
Ethereum Market Outlook: ETH/USD eyeing up $250 and ready for another bull run after holding key trendline support level
Ethereum was losing a lot of strength in the past week but managed to stay above a long-term trendline formed on May 11. The current bounce is significant and inches away from the last daily high at $237.21. If the buyers can break and close above this level, Ethereum will be in a confirmed daily uptrend and ready to crack $250.
EOS Market Update: Cryptocurrency scam PlusToken moved $67 million in EOS to anonymous address
According to the EOSX block browser, the recipient's account with the name jnhgvbkkfdjf was created a few minutes before the transaction. At the moment the funds are still there, and there are no other operations associated with this address. Over 26 million EOS tokens ($67 million) were transferred to the initial wallet to this, according to Whale Alert.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Moday brings some volatility, Ethereum outperforms top-10 coins
BTC/USD gained over 1.5% since the start of the day and settled above $9,400. The intraday low is registered at $9,269. The short0term trend is bullish, while the volatility is shrinking. Despite the recovery, BTC/USD is still locked in a tight range.
LTC/USD spikes above falling triangle pattern, hello $50
Litecoin price is following closely in the footsteps of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin; both of which are leading recovery in the market.
ETH/USD eying up $250 and ready for another bull run after holding key trendline support level
Ethereum was losing a lot of strength in the past week but managed to stay above a long-term trendline formed on May 11. The current bounce is significant and inches away from the last daily high at $237.21.
Cryptocurrency scam PlusToken moved $67 million in EOS to anonymous address
According to the EOSX block browser, the recipient's account with the name jnhgvbkkfdjf was created a few minutes before the transaction. At the moment the funds are still there, and there are no other operations associated with this address.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.