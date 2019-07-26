Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls can overcome $10,000-level again if they gather enough momentum
BTC/USD has had a bullish session following four straight bearish sessions. The price of the asset went up from $9,765 to $9,905 this Thursday, after charting a high of $10,120. If BTC/USD wants to get back into the $10,000-level, then the bulls will need to rally together and fight back. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of any healthy resistance level until $10,000.
Ethereum price analysis: After a second straight bullish session, ETH/USD will look to reclaim $230 resistance level.
ETH/USD has had a bullish Tuesday as the price went up from $216.75 to $220.30, charting a high of $226. The hourly price chart shows that the price spiked from $216.60 to $223 in the first hour of Tuesday, trended horizontally for a bit and then went down to $221.20, where it found support.
Dash technical analysis: DASH/USD bulls bounce back after charting morning star pattern
DASH/USD went up from $110 to $114.70 this Thursday. The bulls stepped in and charted the morning star pattern, changing the market sentiment from bearish to bullish. The market is trending below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50), SMA 20 and SMA 200 Curves.
