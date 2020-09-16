Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Crypto.com – American Wrap 16 September

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Another BTC bulls massacre on the way - Confluence Detector
BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,980, getting ready to retest the psychological barrier of $11,000 for the first time since the sharp sell-off on September 3. As the price broke from the triangle pattern and extended the recovery above the local resistance of $10,700, many bullish BTC traders believe that the coin is on the verge of a massive upside move. However, the technical and on-chain data paints a different picture.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH grand rally to $1,000 imminent as ETH 2.0 launch beckons
Ethereum is a renowned platform for decentralized smart contracts. Since its launch, the smart contracts network has given life to a myriad of cryptocurrency projects. However, with success comes responsibility and challenges. For Ethereum, the burden comes with supporting programs currently executing on its blockchain, ensuring security and reliability, among other vital things. Similarly, Ethereum has faced several challenges relating to network congestion, scalability, transaction processing time, capacity, and the latest gas fees increase.
Crypto.com Price Analysis: CRO facing a multiple-month correction despite 500% YTD returns
Crypto.com had one of the best years in the cryptocurrency industry, establishing itself as a top 10 coin by market capitalization and outperforming the rest. CRO price peaked at $0.191 in August, its all-time high, and it's currently trading at $0.169 after a brief correction period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
