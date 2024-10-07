Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Crypto - American Wrap 07 October

XRP gains amidst rising inflows to Ripple funds, traders digest SEC appeal
Ripple (XRP) price on Monday is being influenced by the token unlock on October 1, XRP fund flows and sentiment among crypto market participants. XRP gains nearly 2% on the day, the altcoin trades above key support at $0.5200.
Crypto investment products record outflows of $147 million alongside Middle East war tension
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around the $63,000 level on Monday as a CoinShares report reveals that crypto investment products recorded outflows totaling $147 million last week, breaking their three-week inflow streak.
Ethereum stays below $2,500 as developer proposes new EIP to boost throughput and DEX efficiency
Ethereum (ETH) is up slightly by 0.1% on Monday following the appearance of a Doji candle, indicating a potential reversal in price trend. The potential price change follows a new Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) EIP-7781, which aims to reduce slot time and boost the network's speed by roughly 50%.
