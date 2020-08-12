Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic & Tezos – Asian Wrap 12 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD has one strong resistance level at $11,500

BTC/USD bears have remained in control for the second straight day. BTC/USD is currently trading for $11,324.24. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels on the downside. Upfront, BTC/USD has one strong resistance at $11,500, which has the Previous Month high, one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 15-min Bollinger Band (middle curve).

Ethereum Classic Market Update: ETC/USD falls as community turns down Charles Hoskinson’s offer to help

Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK (Cardano’s parent company) had recently offered to help the troubled Ethereum Classic (ETC) community on one major condition. The community would first have to institute a decentralized treasury system like Cardano.

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD faces bearish correction following three straight bullish sessions

XTZ/USD faces bearish correction following three straight bullish days. The price has gone down from $4.257 to $3.97 and is presently sitting above the 20-day Bollinger Band. The Elliott Oscillator has had nine straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.