Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin & Ethereum Classic – European Wrap – 16 January

Bitcoin bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $8,900. The first digital coin retreated to $8,660 after several unsuccessful attempts to pass this crucial barrier. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is down 2% since the beginning of the day and mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. Despite the retreat, it is still moving within a bullish trend as long as $8,500 stays intact.

Ethereum Classic, now the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $881 million, reached the top at $8.17 during early Asian hours and retreated to $7.64 by the time of writing. The coin has started a correction after a strong growth during the recent days. Despite the retreat, ETC/USD is still 4% higher on a day-to-day basis. Since the beginning of the year, ETC/USD has gained over 73%.