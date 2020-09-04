Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & ChainLink – Asian Wrap 4 Sep

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bulls make a comeback as difficulty reaches all-time high

BTC/USD bulls stepped up big time following two heavily bearish days. The price has gone up from $10,169.70 to $10,300. As per the daily price chart, we have four strong resistance levels at $10,935.70, $11,098.82 (SMA 50), $11,330.62 and $11,536.50.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD recovery eyes $500 despite fall to $370

The smart contract cryptocurrency has succumbed to the widespread selloff in the cryptocurrency market. The bearish wave was not selective this time, affecting both major and minor coins. Prior to the drop, ETH had climbed to new yearly highs ($489). The next key milestone was for Ether to bring down the seller congestion and set the price up for another chapter eyeing $1,000 before the year ends.

Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD flashing buy signals after the dip to $11

Chainlink, a cryptocurrency platform that managed to place itself at the center of the decentralized finance revolution is bleeding massively from the broad-based declines in the cryptocurrency market. In August LINK rallied to highs of $20 amid ballistic price movements in the DeFi ecosystem.