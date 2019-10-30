Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, EThereum & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 30 Oct

BTC/USD still struggling to break past $9,500

Bitcoin is on course for charting three straight bearish days as the price fell from $9,439 to $9,342 so far this Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that there is strong intraday resistance at $9,463.50, which the price is struggling to break above.

ETH/USD keeps trending in an upward channel formation

ETH/USD daily chart is currently trending in an upward channel formation. This Wednesday, the price is trending around $191 and must break past resistance at $193 to continue the positive momentum.

BCH/USD steps above $300 as bulls yearn for control

Bitcoin Cash is the biggest single-digit gainer among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Mid-week through this week’s trading, the crypto is up over 3% on the day. Besides, it has touched levels at $306 on the upside before adjusting to the current $298.