Bitcoin awaits final leg to price discovery, jumpstart crypto bull run
The bellwether cryptocurrency is back to trading above $19,000. The rejection from levels close to $20,000 lost traction before hitting $18,000. Buyers took advantage of the support at the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart and the ascending trendline to force the ongoing reversal. Read more...
Ethereum holders take “wait and see” approach to ETH 2.0's launch, while technicals turn bearish
The launch of Ethereum 2.0 was expected to blast Ethereum towards $1,000 significantly. However, it seems that it will take longer for ETH to exchange hands at this level. The major takeaways of ETH 2.0 are the improvement of the protocol's scalability (to help bring down the too high transaction costs), efficiency, and speed. Read more...
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI is breaking out as bulls target $4
UNI, the token of Uniswap – the largest DeFi project by the total value locked – is ready to break free from an ascending triangle pattern on a short-term time frame. At the time of writing, UNI/USD is changing hands at $3.73. The coin has recovered from the December 1 low of $3.38; however, it is still down 5.6% on a day-to-day basis. Read more...
The cryptocurrency market is turning bullish again after retracing in the last 24 hours. All the top ten cryptocurrencies are in the green, considering the hourly percentage change. Bitcoin is leading the pack after reclaiming the ground above $19,000.
LINK prepares for a massive 33% breakout to $18
Chainlink has sustained an impressive uptrend from September lows around $7.2. The decentralized oracle price feed token recently hit a snag at $16 and retreated considerably to the support slightly above $11.
UNI is breaking out as bulls target $4
UNI, the token of Uniswap – the largest DeFi project by the total value locked – is ready to break free from an ascending triangle pattern on a short-term time frame. At the time of writing, UNI/USD is changing hands at $3.73.
Libra rebrands to Diem as it attempts to gain independence from Facebook
Facebook has rebranded its cryptocurrency from Libra to Diem Dollar. The company behind the project development has been renamed from Libra Association to Diem Association. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of the project.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.