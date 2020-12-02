Bitcoin awaits final leg to price discovery, jumpstart crypto bull run

The bellwether cryptocurrency is back to trading above $19,000. The rejection from levels close to $20,000 lost traction before hitting $18,000. Buyers took advantage of the support at the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart and the ascending trendline to force the ongoing reversal. Read more...

Ethereum holders take “wait and see” approach to ETH 2.0's launch, while technicals turn bearish

The launch of Ethereum 2.0 was expected to blast Ethereum towards $1,000 significantly. However, it seems that it will take longer for ETH to exchange hands at this level. The major takeaways of ETH 2.0 are the improvement of the protocol's scalability (to help bring down the too high transaction costs), efficiency, and speed. Read more...

Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI is breaking out as bulls target $4

UNI, the token of Uniswap – the largest DeFi project by the total value locked – is ready to break free from an ascending triangle pattern on a short-term time frame. At the time of writing, UNI/USD is changing hands at $3.73. The coin has recovered from the December 1 low of $3.38; however, it is still down 5.6% on a day-to-day basis. Read more...