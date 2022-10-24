Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Brief respite from bears and $22,000 BTC on the cards
Bitcoin price has been consolidating over the weekend, albeit triggering a minor rally. This move continues to be undone as sellers offload their holdings. But the bullish move over the weekend could be an indication of more positive developments to come.
Ethereum price only has one entry point for a long position
Ethereum (ETH) price action is set to jump between 7% on the low side and 28% by a more generous calculation, according to price targets established for the end of the week. As the dust settles over recent events, traders are reassessing the situation and it is becoming clear two key factors are dictating the future path of trading. The first is company earnings this week and the second, how the UK political situation unfolds. These will determine how far ETH price action could rally.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Two levels to accumulate SHIB for maximum returns
Shiba Inu price remains bearish with no clear signs of a bullish attempt to recover. Moreover, the inefficiencies hint at a further move down south, bringing more pain to SHIB holders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Brief respite from bears and $22,000 BTC on the cards
Bitcoin price has been consolidating over the weekend, albeit triggering a minor rally. This move continues to be undone as sellers offload their holdings. But the bullish move over the weekend could be an indication of more positive developments to come.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied impressively in the last few days. Key levels have been defined to gauge the strength of the move. Cardano price has rallied in applaudable fashion to end the third week of October. Since the start of the week, ADA lost 10% of its market value.
Binance Coin price could get a bid for higher targets if these factors play out
Binance Coin price has found stable support on the Relative Strength Index. The bulls have successfully reconquered the 8-day exponential moving average. Binance Coin price could witness a strong rally in the coming days. Key levels have been defined.
XRP price might rally back to $0.50, heres why
XRP price shows a shallow pullback after a 10% countertrend rally. The Relative Strength Index is now in the supportive territory after auctioning several days in oversold territory. Invalidation of the bullish countertrend is a breach below $0.42.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.