Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD struggles below $11,500 as the upside momentum losing traction

Bitcoin (BTC) has been locked in a tight range under $11,500 for the third day in a row. A short-lived breakthrough attempt failed to yield any meaningful results. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,430, having gained about 1% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. Read more ...

Ethereum Weekly Forecast: ETH/USD bullish case to $500 delayed, not impossible

Ethereum has spent the entire week trying to hold above $400. However, despite the efforts by the bulls, the second largest cryptocurrency has plunged to $370 twice this week. The first recovery massively lifted ETH/USD to $411. This significant price action was, however, short-lived mainly due to the lack of enough volume. Read more ...

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD bulls see no light at the end of the tunnel; key resistance at $0.11 unshakable

Cardano has been on a spiral since it traded a yearly high at $0.1554. There was a period of consolidation between $0.14 and $0.15 for at least two weeks before the downtrend intensified. The last seven days have been painful for the investors as ADA plunged massively almost brushing shoulders with the main support at $0.10. Read more ...