Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Aava – Asian Wrap 08 Dec

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bulls look for a clear break above 19,400 to retake controls

BTC/USD remains the bull’s favorite while rising to 19,235, up 0.30% intraday, during early Tuesday. Even so, the quote remains above a convergence of 21-bar and 50-bar SMA amid non-bearish oscillators. Buyers are eyeing an upside break of a short-term symmetrical triangle.

Ethereum's network activity is booming while ETH price looks poised to breakout

Ethereum addresses with non-zero balance have just peaked as the hype around the launch of ETH 2.0 seems far from being fully priced in. Confidence among investors remains high, with roughly 1% of all Ether locked in the deposit contract.

Aave price is just a few dollars away from $100, while technicals spell trouble

Aave has been inside a robust uptrend since its token swap from LEND to AAVE on October 20. The digital asset is now on the verge of hitting $100 for the first time since its swap but there is one indicator that suggests it could be on the verge of a correction.