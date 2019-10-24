Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the decline and moved below $7,400 handle. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,370, down 1% since the beginning of the day and losing over 7% on a day-to-day basis. Wednesday's collapse took thee price below SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on a weekly chart for the first time since the beginning of May, which spells gloom and doom for the Bitcoin forecasts.

EOS, the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.5 billion hit $2.53 low on Wednesday amid a sharp sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.70, still down over 5% on a day-to-day basis. The coin is moving in a lockstep with the market, which means it is vulnerable to further losses if bitcoin continues the decline.

DASH/USD has been trending horizontally in a narrow range between $74 and $67.50 before the bears rallied together and dropped the price down from $67.40 to $62.85 this Wednesday. The price has tried to break above the resistance provided by the downward trending line and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve but has repeatedly failed to do so. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price was trending horizontally around $67 before it dropped to $62.75 within three hours. Currently, the price had fallen further to $62.