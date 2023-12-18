Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, EOS & Cryptos — American Wrap 18 December

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC defends $40,000 as spot ETF marketing wars heat up
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown weakness over the past few days, in what has been presented as a cool-off following weeks of being overbought. The lull extended to Ethereum (ETH) price as well as Ripple (XRP) price as markets ready for the final weeks of 2023.
EOS price pedals a buying opportunity before a possible 70% run
EOS (EOS) price broke out above a falling wedge pattern, kickstarting rally that could see long term holders make double digit profit based on the target objective of the underlying technical formation.
Solana, XRP and Cardano receive $16 million weekly inflows as Bitcoin sees outflows
Crypto funds noted its first outflows last week after eleven consecutive weeks of massive inflows of capital from institutional investors, according to data from CoinShares. The decline was mainly driven by a recent round of outflows in Bitcoin funds. While BTC funds saw $32.8 million in investor capital exit, altcoins bucked the trend and noted an inflow from investors.
