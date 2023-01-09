Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, is currently in an uptrend. Bitcoin and Ethereum held their ground over the past week as altcoins like Shiba Inu yielded double-digit gains for holders.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price action sees bulls frontrunning the US inflation numbers for this Thursday as some second-tier data out of the US and European inflation numbers point to a slowdown in both inflation and the economy. This makes traders dream of a Goldilocks scenario of lost investments over 2022. It seems it is payback time for the bulls toward the bears, with DOGE set to jump toward $0.085 this week.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is already up over 4% for the year as bulls re-emerge on the scene after a long hiatus. Bitcoin is not showing such violent spikes as seen in its little cousin Cardano because of the broad and mainstream correlation with other asset classes in financial markets. With heavy bond buying and a US dollar that does not seem to weaken or strengthen in one direction, traders are careful to place their money in just one asset or asset class.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.