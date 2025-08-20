Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cryptos & Ethereum – American Wrap 20 August

Bitcoin to outperform major assets with annualized returns of over 28% until 2035: Bitwise
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated in a Tuesday note that the company plans to release a ten-year forecast for Bitcoin's price, with an estimated growth rate of 28.3% annually.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin rebounds, Ethereum eyes channel growth, XRP struggles below key support
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) recover on Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) meeting minutes later today. Bitcoin resurfaces above the $113,000 level on Wednesday following the 2.89% drop from the previous day.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Forecasting the path
As our members know, we’ve been long in Bitcoin. The crypto has made a solid rally toward new all-time highs, gaining more than 20% since our entry on the June 22nd. In this technical article, we are going to present short term Elliott Wave forecast of BTCUSD. We were calling for a short-term weakness within the pullback against the 111,984 low.
