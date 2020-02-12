Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Ripple & EOS - Asian Wrap 12 Feb

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Is BCH/USD bullish enough to break 500 again?

After some bearish talk from central bankers today it seems crypto traders have ignored it all and pushed the market higher. BCH/USD is not one of the best performing cryptos on Tuesday but it is performing well. Volume is steady but nothing to write home about, I do feel it will need to pick up if the price is to challenge the recent high.

