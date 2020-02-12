Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Ripple & EOS - Asian Wrap 12 Feb

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Is BCH/USD bullish enough to break 500 again?
After some bearish talk from central bankers today it seems crypto traders have ignored it all and pushed the market higher. BCH/USD is not one of the best performing cryptos on Tuesday but it is performing well. Volume is steady but nothing to write home about, I do feel it will need to pick up if the price is to challenge the recent high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
