Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin & Uniswap — Asian Wrap 11 November

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, extending the uptrend for the third consecutive day. Derivatives data showcase an increase in capital inflow in BCH futures, suggesting a buy-side dominance. The technical outlook for the Bitcoin (BTC) hard fork indicates an increase in bullish momentum, signaling opportunities for further gains.

Litecoin (LTC) price is showing signs of renewed strength on Tuesday, trading near $105 as bullish momentum builds across the market. On-chain and derivatives data indicate growing investor confidence, with increasing trading volumes, positive funding rates, and accumulation by large holders. The technical outlook supports further gains as momentum indicators are gaining traction.

Uniswap’s new governance proposal, which aims to activate protocol fees and use the collected fees to burn UNI tokens, is similar to Hyperliquid (HYPE), which utilizes the revenue to reduce supply through token buybacks. An additional 100 million tokens from the Uniswap treasury will be burned, representing the tokens that would have been burned if protocol fees were integrated at the token launch.