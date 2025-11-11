TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin & Uniswap — Asian Wrap 11 November

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin & Uniswap — Asian Wrap 11 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH flashes bullish potential as momentum strengthens

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, extending the uptrend for the third consecutive day. Derivatives data showcase an increase in capital inflow in BCH futures, suggesting a buy-side dominance. The technical outlook for the Bitcoin (BTC) hard fork indicates an increase in bullish momentum, signaling opportunities for further gains. 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes breakout above $105 as bullish momentum builds

Litecoin (LTC) price is showing signs of renewed strength on Tuesday, trading near $105 as bullish momentum builds across the market. On-chain and derivatives data indicate growing investor confidence, with increasing trading volumes, positive funding rates, and accumulation by large holders. The technical outlook supports further gains as momentum indicators are gaining traction.

Top Crypto Gainers: UNI, WLFI, and TRUMP rally as Trump backs US shutdown resolution deal

Uniswap’s new governance proposal, which aims to activate protocol fees and use the collected fees to burn UNI tokens, is similar to Hyperliquid (HYPE), which utilizes the revenue to reduce supply through token buybacks. An additional 100 million tokens from the Uniswap treasury will be burned, representing the tokens that would have been burned if protocol fees were integrated at the token launch. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster extends recovery on Wednesday as buying pressure resurfaces. Trading volume exceeds $3 trillion for the first time ever, but declining protocol fees and Open Interest suggest lower demand ahead.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively. 

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies around $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after being rejected from a key resistance level, suggesting a consolidation may continue in the near term.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions.