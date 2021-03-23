Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Zilliqa – American Wrap 23 March

A night of losses pressures bulls as liquidations mount up and $46,000 support looms large.

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to its lowest in two weeks on March 23 amid fears that bulls were running out of appetite to buy.

Cardano's downtrend seems to be coming to an end. Its retreat has been steady since the sellers' rejection at $1.48 (an all-time high). A double-top pattern is likely to have contributed to the incurred losses. Meanwhile, ADA is trading within the confines of a technical pattern, likely to result in a tremendous upswing.

New developments around the Zilliqa blockchain are gaining traction and could positively affect ZIL price in the short term.