Bitcoin price seems to be coiling up for an upswing as it trades around a crucial support level. Ethereum, on the other hand, has already seen a massive run-up that might retest its local top. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP shows signs of a drop from a technical perspective.

Cardano has been trading somewhat sideways for the past two months and established a massive resistance trendline around $1.5. The digital asset could be on the brink of a significant leg down if bulls can’t hold key support level.

Dogecoin price slows down its collapse as it approaches a crucial barrier. If the buyers make a comeback here, DOGE could propel to the local top.