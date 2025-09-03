Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Bitget & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 3 September

Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $0.210 support following CleanCore Solutions' (ZONE) announcement of a $175 million private placement to establish the first official treasury for the meme coin, in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.

Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives. Bitget team has announced the transfer of its 440 million ($2.27 billion) BGB token holdings to Morph Chain in a strategic partnership. The Morph Chain will immediately burn half of the assets to induce token scarcity, building on the 30 million tokens burned in Q2 2025.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following recent corrections. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds. Bitcoin price started the week on a positive note, recovering slightly on Monday after a nearly 5% correction the previous week. BTC closed above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $110,720 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $110,900.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.