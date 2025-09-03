- Bitget Token records double-digit gains amid Morph Chain partnership and $1 billion token burn.
- Ondo bounces off a crucial Fibonacci retracement support level, with bulls eyeing further gains.
- Fartcoin recovery prepares for a potential falling wedge pattern breakout.
Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives.
Bitget eyes further gains amid treasury transfer, token burn
Bitget team has announced the transfer of its 440 million ($2.27 billion) BGB token holdings to Morph Chain in a strategic partnership. The Morph Chain will immediately burn half of the assets to induce token scarcity, building on the 30 million tokens burned in Q2 2025.
The rest of the tokens will be released gradually at a 2% per month rate to support liquidity incentives, use case expansion, and other services.
In response to the treasury transfer and token burn, the BGB token surged over 10% on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the exchange token has gained nearly 1% on Wednesday, extending the uptrend for the third consecutive day.
The BGB recovery run targets the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $5.36, which is drawn from the $5.84 peak of May 23 to the $3.91 low of June 22. If BGB marks a decisive close above this level, it could rally to the $5.84 peak.
The uptrending Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line, after the crossover on Monday, marked a bullish shift in trend momentum. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68, moving flat near the overbought boundary, suggesting heightened buying pressure nearing the saturation levels.
BGB/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a potential reversal below the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $5.01 could extend the decline to $4.78, aligning with the 50% retracement level.
Ondo recovers with the RWAs' expansion
Ondo Finance announced the debut of over 100 tokenized stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), as previously reported by FXStreet. Ondo edges higher by over 2% at press time on Wednesday, extending the 7% rise on Tuesday, driven by the expanding Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization by Ondo on the Ethereum network.
The bounce back in ONDO from the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $0.87, which is drawn from the $1.60 high of December 15 to $0.67 low of June 22, targets the 38.2% Fibonacci level at $1.02.
The MACD reverses to converge with its signal line, indicating that the trend momentum is turning bullish. Additionally, the RSI at 52 has crossed above the halfway line, suggesting upside potential for further growth.
ONDO/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if ONDO fails to uphold the newfound momentum, it could retest the $0.87 support floor.
Fartcoin eyes further gains with wedge pattern breakout
Fartcoin trades in the green by 0.50% at press time on Wednesday, following the 10% jump from the previous day. The meme coin’s recovery marks an upcycle within a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart.
A potential close above the trendline at $0.85 could target the $1.00 psychological milestone.
The MACD prepares for a crossover above its signal line, which would trigger a buy signal as bullish momentum revives. Still, the RSI is at 43, inching closer to the halfway line to overcome the bearish influence.
FARTCOIN/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if FARTCOIN marks a close below the previous week’s low at $0.683, it would invalidate the wedge pattern, potentially targeting the $0.57 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
