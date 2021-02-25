Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV and Stellar Lumens – European Wrap 25 February

Bitcoin price ready for another upswing as the Fed publishes new preconditions for a digital dollar
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve released a document that outlined new preconditions for the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Several people were listed as authors of the paper, including Jess Cheng, Paul Wong, and Angela Lawson. Read more...
Bitcoin SV price tumbles as Craig Wright faces new legal dispute
Bitcoin SV price has seen massive spikes in buying pressure followed by equally extreme selling pressure. Now, BSV stands at a make-or-break point as the main figure behind the project faces another legal battle. Read more...
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar on the launchpad ready for liftoff to $0.6
Stellar has not been able to recover from the rejection at $0.6, the yearly high. Besides, the acute losses across the market this week were a big blow for the bulls. XLM tumbled to $0.3 before making a recovery above $0.4. As technicals start to improve, Stellar is looking forward to an upswing back to $0.6. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Here is how miners could be manipulating Bitcoin price
Miners within the Bitcoin network are rewarded in coins (BTC) for their revenue. Besides holding the BTC, miners offload their bags on exchanges to get cash, which covers rent and electricity elements.
SOL could take a breather and pullback 30% after a 600% bull rally
Solana price has been on an uptrend since January 22 with only minor corrections. SOL was surprisingly unbothered during the market crash on February 22 and 23, as it dropped by a mere 13%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.