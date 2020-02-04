Bitcoin (BTC) bulls seemed to feel disappointment with a failed attempt to settle above $9,600 and let the bears run the show, BTC/USD has been sliding down for the third day in a row amid technical correction after the recent spike. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,160, down 1.3% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the number of in the money accounts settled at 77% amid divergence with the price movements.

Bitcoin Gold is suffering the most under the tough bears’ grip on Tuesday. The cryptoasset has transformed from being one of the best-performing assets in January to the biggest daily loser.

The trading in both the Asian and the European sessions has been characterized by increased selling activity. Following the opening value of $11.77, BTG hit a low at $11.07 before adjusting to $11.21 (market value). In other words, the cryptoasset has thinned 4.46% barely halfway through the day’s trading.

XRP tested the intraday low at $0.2475 and recovered to $0.2500 by the time of writing. The third largest digital asset has lost about 1.4% since the beginning of the day, moving in sync with the market.