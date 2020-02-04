Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD breakout meets acute selling pressure at $12

- Bitcoin Gold turns bearish on testing the resistance at $12.00.
- The immediate support at the 100 SMA must hold to avoid declines that could touch $10.00.
Bitcoin Gold is suffering the most under the tough bears’ grip on Tuesday. The cryptoasset has transformed from being one of the best-performing assets in January to the biggest daily loser.
The trading in both the Asian and the European sessions has been characterized by increased selling activity. Following the opening value of $11.77, BTG hit a low at $11.07 before adjusting to $11.21 (market value). In other words, the cryptoasset has thinned 4.46% barely halfway through the day’s trading.
Meanwhile, the immediate upside is capped by the 50 SMA in the 4-hour range. The downward momentum follows an attempt to clear the resistance at $12.00. This breakout emanated from the surge above the trendline resistance.
The RSI clearly shows the bears are gaining traction. It also means that if the 100 SMA support gives in, Bitcoin Gold is likely to spiral towards $10.00 and $8.00 support areas respectively. As the sellers push to explore the rabbit hole, the bulls are keen to keep the focus on the target at $15.00.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The tug of war begins as Bitcoin and altcoins consolidate
The digital asset market is sending mostly bearish signals on the second day of trading this week. Bitcoin has slowed down the uptrend; so have the altcoins.
Bitcoin SV splits in two chains; BSV/USD stays in the range so far
Bitcoin SV (BSV), the 5th largest digital asset with the current market value of $5 billion, has lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $277.40 at the time of writing.
ETH/USD stays directionless below $190.00
Ethereum (ETH) hit the recent high at $195.35 and retreated to $187.50 by the time of writing. The second largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.6 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis.
BTG/USD breakout meets acute selling pressure at $12
Bitcoin Gold is suffering the most under the tough bears’ grip on Tuesday. The cryptoasset has transformed from being one of the best-performing assets in January to the biggest daily loser.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.