Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash & Ripple - Asian Wrap 08 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC/USD go back up to $9,000 by EOD?

BTC/USD re-entered the $8,000-zone for the very first time since November 21, 2019. This Tuesday, the price spiked from $7,763.75 to $8,159.70. So far, in the early hours of Wednesday, the price has gone up to $8,394.

BCH/USD climbs above $250 before facing correction

BCH/USD climbed from $242.60 to $246.35 in the early hours of Wednesday. It actually managed to go all the way up to $255, trending above the $250-level for the first time since November 18, before facing bearish correction.

Ripple Price Analysis: Why this trendline resistance must come down

Ripple reacted incredibly well to the bullish action on Monday mainly driven by the launch of XRP perpetual futures contract on the Binance Futures platform. Besides reclaiming the position above $0.20, XRP broke more barriers towards $0.23.