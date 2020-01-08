Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash & Ripple - Asian Wrap 08 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC/USD go back up to $9,000 by EOD?
BTC/USD re-entered the $8,000-zone for the very first time since November 21, 2019. This Tuesday, the price spiked from $7,763.75 to $8,159.70. So far, in the early hours of Wednesday, the price has gone up to $8,394.
BCH/USD climbs above $250 before facing correction
BCH/USD climbed from $242.60 to $246.35 in the early hours of Wednesday. It actually managed to go all the way up to $255, trending above the $250-level for the first time since November 18, before facing bearish correction.
Ripple Price Analysis: Why this trendline resistance must come down
Ripple reacted incredibly well to the bullish action on Monday mainly driven by the launch of XRP perpetual futures contract on the Binance Futures platform. Besides reclaiming the position above $0.20, XRP broke more barriers towards $0.23.
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD bulls target the $50 psychological level
LTC/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation after charting six straight bullish days. The price is hugging the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band and hovering above the 50-day SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD settling around the $145 level
ETH/USD went up from $143.15 to $144.55 this Wednesday, as the price looks to settle around the $145-mark. The bulls and bears seem to cancel each other out, so a return above the $150-mark seems highly unlikely as of now.
Ripple Price Analysis: Why this trendline resistance must come down
Ripple reacted incredibly well to the bullish action on Monday mainly driven by the launch of XRP perpetual futures contract on the Binance Futures platform. Besides reclaiming the position above $0.20, XRP broke more barriers towards $0.23.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.