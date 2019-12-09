Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD recovery stalls, as hash rate trending higher
After an initial recovery attempt on December 5-6, Bitcoin (BTC) entered a range-bound phase. The first digital coin has been next to paralyzed for the last three days. BTC/USD range is limited by $7,608 and $7,390 (December 7 high and low respectively). At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $7,475, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD marinates the next rally targeting $300
Bitcoin Cash is turning bullish amid expanding volatility. The general trend is the market sideways. Trading activity over the weekend remained drab. BCH/USD bulls tried to push for recovery towards $220 but stalled at $216.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD reverses Sunday gains as Istanbul-inspired enthusiasm is over
ETH/USD has retreated from the recent high of $152.14 reached on Sunday, following the successful Istanbul upgrade. The second-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.2 billion has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis and lost over 1% of its value since the beginning of Monday.
