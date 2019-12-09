After an initial recovery attempt on December 5-6, Bitcoin (BTC) entered a range-bound phase. The first digital coin has been next to paralyzed for the last three days. BTC/USD range is limited by $7,608 and $7,390 (December 7 high and low respectively). At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $7,475, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.

Bitcoin Cash is turning bullish amid expanding volatility. The general trend is the market sideways. Trading activity over the weekend remained drab. BCH/USD bulls tried to push for recovery towards $220 but stalled at $216.

ETH/USD has retreated from the recent high of $152.14 reached on Sunday, following the successful Istanbul upgrade. The second-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.2 billion has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis and lost over 1% of its value since the beginning of Monday.