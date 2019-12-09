Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD marinates the next rally targeting $300

- Bitcoin Cash pushes recovery with the first target at $220.
- The 23.6% Fibo resistance must come down for BCH to rally towards $250 and $300 respectively.
Bitcoin Cash is turning bullish amid expanding volatility. The general trend is the market sideways. Trading activity over the weekend remained drab. BCH/USD bulls tried to push for recovery towards $220 but stalled at $216.
While teetering at $212, BCH is settling above the moving averages. The confluence formed by the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA at $212 is key to ensuring the correction towards $220 continues.
The RSI and the MACD suggests that the sideways trading could last though the next sessions on Monday. However, a break above the 23.6% Fib level taken between the last swing high of $308.13 to a swing low of $198.61 will ignite the much awaited rally above $250 and heading to $300.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD weekend action brushes shoulders with $7,600
Cryptocurrencies stagnated within familiar levels over the weekend. Bitcoin action impressively jumped above the resistance levels at $7,400 and $7,500. The upward leg jumped above $7,600 before forming a high at $7,638.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD gazes on a risky triangle breakdown
Ripple is ranged confined between $0.21 and $0.2336. The recovery from the low in November around $0.22 lost steam short of $0.24. On the flipside, $0.21 is standing out a formidable support area.
LTC/USD price halved afte halving, hash rate dropped by 70%
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has been one os the worst-performing coins of the month out of top-20.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD marinates the next rally targeting $300
Bitcoin Cash is turning bullish amid expanding volatility. The general trend is the market sideways. Trading activity over the weekend remained drab. BCH/USD bulls tried to push for recovery towards $220 but stalled at $216.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.