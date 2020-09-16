Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Aave & Compound – Asian Wrap 16 Sep

Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bears may pull BTC down to $10,460

In a recent Twitter thread, quant analyst PlanB discussed the increasing signs that show that BTC/USD is due to repeat historical gains. Pointing to the original incarnation of their stock-to-flow (S2F) model, PlanB noted that the time was right to start an order of magnitude step up.

Aave Market Update: LEND may be the most undervalued token in the world

With a marketcap of $785 million, Aave still happens to be in the sub-billion dollar category. That in itself doesn’t sound that remarkable. After all, only 12 coins have a >1 billion dollar market cap. However, what’s interesting to note here is the TVL:marketcap ratio.

Compound Price Analysis: COMP at risk of losing critical support level and falling lower

No one can deny the initial success of Compound. The DeFi superpower had one of the best listings in the crypto world, reaching more than $300 within a few days. COMP bulls have been holding a crucial support area around $159 for quite some time.