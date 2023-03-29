FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, XRP & Ethereum — American Wrap 29 March

Cryptos |
Four issues Binance CEO notes in his open address to the CFTC complaint

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has penned an official response to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which alleged that the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization violated federal laws.
 
Ethereum is known not only as the second-biggest cryptocurrency but also as the second-generation cryptocurrency. The blockchain not only brought Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to the crypto space but also framed a target on its back following its Proof of Stake transition plan. A target that regulators have aimed and shot at repeatedly.
ETH supply on exchanges
XRP price has kept its momentum, flashing green on the one-day timeframe as the countdown to the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit continues. The remittance token is moving in tandem with our prediction last week, soaring by a significant margin to secure a place among the best-performing cryptocurrencies on a one-week timeframe.
