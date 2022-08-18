Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin, is closer to its breakout according to analysts. While declining trade volume and inflows to SHIB are typical of a bearish trend reversal, analysts remain bullish on SHIB. Analysts have predicted a recovery in Shiba Inu, after the meme coin yielded nearly 50% gains to holders within a week.

Dogecoin price prediction shows reasons to be concerned. Analysts have been eyeing the notorious dog coin throughout the summer as the DOGE price fell into considerably discounted price territory at $0.050. Several bullish outlooks were forecasted, some mentioning the possibility of a potential market bottom near the $0.049 low established on June 19, 2022.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) plans to hire 2,000 more Binance employees. 14 million tokens have been locked away and burned this summer. A break above $336 could be the catalyst to induce an additional 40-50% rally in the short term.

