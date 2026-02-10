Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Aster, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 10 February

Aster (ASTER) edges higher by over 7% at press time on Thursday, crossing above its 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart while testing a long-term resistance trendline on the daily. The perpetual-focused exchange recorded $4.1 billion in volume over the last 24 hours, outpacing its competitor Hyperliquid. Large wallet investors, popularly known as whales, back ASTER’s recovery by accumulating more than 170 million tokens over the last five days.

According to a Grayscale report, recent Bitcoin price movements have closely tracked high-growth software stocks. This behavior shows that BTC is trading more like a growth asset than “digital gold.”

The cryptocurrency market is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Tuesday, weighed down by risk-off sentiment. The Crypto King, Bitcoin (BTC), is constrained below $70,000, with the price holding around $69,000. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), exhibit technical weakness but are holding above key support levels at $2,000 and $1.40, respectively.