Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Aptos, Ripple & Cardano – European Wrap 22 March

Aptos price lacks directional bias as it consolidates below a critical hurdle. This level is key in determining where APT will head next. Investors need to wait for confirmation before making their decision. Aptos price rallied 554% between December 30, 2022, and January 26, 2023. This massive uptrend set up a local top at $20.40, resulting in a reversal that pushed APT down by 52%.

As the initial sell-off cool down and profit-taking ceased, sidelined buyers stepped in and triggered a 50% ascent but failed to close above the $13.50 hurdle. As Aptos price hovers below the aforementioned resistance level, investors need to be cautious of a sudden pump due to the United States Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting set to take place on March 22.

Ripple price has been on an uptrend since Monday, soaring alongside Bitcoin’s price action and in tandem with the general bullish market trajectory. As a result, the XRP market capitalization has also skyrocketed 25%, rising from $20 billion to $25 billion, a new yearly high that solidifies its position among the crypto top six.

As reported earlier, several forces are driving the latest bull run for Ripple price. For starters, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has been instrumental in XRP’s prevailing uptrend. XRPL is a decentralized blockchain technology powered by the fintech company Ripple.

While large market capitalization assets Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady, altcoins like Cardano and XRP have yielded double-digit gains overnight. Crypto experts believe Bitcoin’s rising dominance signals the popcorn effect is close, gains will continue spilling over in altcoins like Cardano (ADA) , XRP and Cosmos Hub’s ATOM.

After price rallies for the Ethereum-killer Cardano and XRP, crypto market participants are hunting for the next altcoin that yields double-digit gains overnight. Cosmos Hub’s ATOM token has yielded between 118% to 175% gains in similar trade setups for holders between February 2021 and December 2022.