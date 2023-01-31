ApeCoin Price Prediction: Big move on the horizon
ApeCoin price should remain on traders' watch list as a volatile move could be imminent. Key levels have been assessed to forecast possible outcomes for the Ethereum-based NFT token.
Binance Coin price slips as Binance partners with Mastercard to launch crypto card in Brazil
Binance has made its presence as a key player in the crypto industry felt over the last few months since the FTX collapse. Continuing to build on the opportunity, Binance is expanding its operations to different parts of the world.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Mixed signals suggest a volatile move to come
Shiba Inu price is witnessing a decline, but the technicals are still uncertain. Key levels have been defined to depict a plausible outcome for the notorious meme coin's price trajectory.
ApeCoin price confirmed last week's "exhaustive uptrend thesis" as the digital currency has fallen by 7%. The APE price now has a choice to make as mixed signals arise on higher time frames. Although the next move will be hard to predict, it will likely be a volatile move worth participating in.
Shiba Inu price is enduring the bearish force as the world's favorite dog coin is down 6% on the day. Since January 1, the self-proclaimed Dogecoin-killer token has risen by 66%. Throughout the rally, the bulls have faced little challenge, brief consolidations followed by additional surges in price.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: First signs of an anticipated pullback
The crypto market is witnessing an influx in bearish activity. Key levels have been defined to forecast where the top three cryptocurrencies may be priced going into February.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.