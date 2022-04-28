Shiba Inu price has given reasons to believe in a 17% uptrend rally in the coming days. The SHIBA price appears to be coiling into a triangle pattern, having printed 3 of the 5 necessary swings. Analyzing the technicals, waves A, B, fit textbook triangle criteria as they display choppy and sometimes unpredictable directional changes.

Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the front foot, except for XRP price, which is still pressured by dollar strength. All other major cryptocurrencies, however, are rallying after Facebook surprised to the upside and pushed a sigh of relief through the markets. Next on the docket this evening is Apple, coming out after the close. It will be essential Apple’s earnings are positive for another bullish close, that will see traders continue and follow the trend with solid gains to come into next week.

ApeCoin price is taking a dangerous route that could lead to a steep correction if things do not simmer down. However, considering the massively bullish sentiment around APE, the upcoming retracement could also provide an opportunity for patient buyers to accumulate the altcoin at a discount before setting a new all-time high.

