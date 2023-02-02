Algorand Price Prediction: Bulls aiming for a 25% spike
Algorand price is showing an applaudable amount of strength to start the month of February. The scalable blockchain token could rally an additional 25% if market conditions are met.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Analysis: Why it is so important to hear what Lagarde and the ECB have to say
Chainlink (LINK) price is not on the right spot of the chart after the Fed rate decision from Wednesday. A break of the triple top would have been ideal as now bulls seem to have lost interest and morale, and a decline in search of support could be at hand.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price. Market participants expect a continuation of Bitcoin’s uptrend in February 2023.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB traders have nothing to show after last night
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is set to take a step back after bulls were not keen to trade the Fed rate decision. Markets were stoked with a bullish outcome in favor of risk assets.
Ethereum price needs to overcome this obstacle to resume ETH bull rally in February 2023
Ethereum price rallied 5.5% overnight; in what could be a spillover of the altcoin's 30% gains in January. ETH continued yielding gains for holders in response to the outcome of the Fed’s February FOMC on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.