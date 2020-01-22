Cryptocurrencies and blockchain are the solution to unbankedness: OKEx Executive at Davos 2020

- More than 2 billion people around the world have no access to financial services.
- Blockchain and cryptocurrency “appear to be the solution” towards achieving global financial inclusivity.
The Financial Markets Director at OKEx, Lennix Lai while attending the Davos event held at Russia House on 22 January 2020, said that the solution to inclusivity in the financial system is blockchain and cryptocurrencies. More than 2 billion people in the world are still excluded from financial services. Underdeveloped regions suffer the most because financial service providers find it expensive to set up operations. According to Lennix:
Unbankedness has been a global challenge. The underprivileged who are not able to afford or return with enough economic benefits to the bank are left behind from a decent living standard.” He continued, “blockchain and cryptocurrencies appear to be a solution to the problem by providing a digital, decentralized financial system that can work mutually-beneficially with traditional markets to substantially lower the operational costs and serve the areas traditional banking cannot cover.
Lennix said OKEx is committed to building a robust and trustable environment aimed at catering for the needs of users around the world. In another meeting at EmTech Investment 2020, Lennix added that the exchange is working closely with regulators to ensure that compliances are adhered to within the industry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
