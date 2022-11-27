- Crypto.com price shows a tight consolidation with higher lows, suggesting a build-up of bullish momentum.
- Investors can expect a 20% rally from the current position to $0.0785 in the coming week.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0612 will invalidate the bullish outlook for CRO.
Crypto.com price action over the last two weeks has not been kind to investors. The ongoing tight consolidation is likely to end on a good note but will require support from Bitcoin, which is also getting squeezed.
Crypto.com price edges closer to a breakout
Crypto.com price downtrend since May 15 is apparent, and the lower highs formed in this period can be connected using a trend line. Over the last two weeks, however, CRO has produced a string of lower lows and lower highs, indicating a tight consolidation.
Interestingly, Relative Strength Index (RSI), a popular momentum indicator, has produced higher lows, indicating a slow build-up of bullish momentum. This non-conformity in Crypto.com price hints that a trend reversal is likely.
Since CRO is bouncing off the $0.0612 support level, the bullish outlook has a higher probability of playing out. In such a case, market participants can expect Crypto.com price to rally 20% and tag the $0.0785 hurdle.
Although a further extension of the uptrend is unlikely, investors should consider the possibility that CRO retests the confluence of the declining trend line and the intermediate resistance at $0.0923. This move would bring the total gain for investors from 20% to 43%.
CRO/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the optimism, investors should note that a breakdown of the critical support level at $0.0612 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Crypto.com price. This move would produce a lower low and signal a continuation of the downtrend.
Such a development for Crypto.com price could see it tank 15% and retest the $0.0520 support level.
Here's how Bitcoin's moves could affect Crypto.com price
