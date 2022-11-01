Crypto.com price prediction: Will the launch of Visa partnered FIFA NFT collection trigger an uptrend?

- Crypto.com price has not reacted the same way as other cryptocurrencies have in the last few days.
- Stuck in consolidation, CRO is nowhere close to breaking through the almost three-month-long resistance.
- Crypto.com unveiled the first-of-its-kind hybrid NFT experience with Visa, featuring a pre-event auction and immersive activation.
Crypto.com price, unlike Ethereum, MATIC and other cryptocurrencies, did not note any significant price increase. However, Crypto.com’s partnership with FIFA could turn things around for its native token, provided its ongoing efforts pay off when the FIFA World Cup begins in two weeks.
Crypto.com price might go sideways
Crypto.com price, hovering at $0.112, rose by 12.71% over the last 11 days after bouncing off the critical support of $0.101. For the previous five months, CRO has managed to maintain the support. The recent increase in price also enabled the altcoin to breach the six-months long downtrend, sustaining CRO price above it.
CRO/USD 1-day chart
Regardless, from here on, the Crypto.com price is set to stick to a sideways movement since it is far away from testing the resistance of $0.132. The altcoin does have the support of the 50-day (red) Simple Moving Average (SMA), but the 100-day (blue) SMA continues to act as resistance.
CRO/USD 1-day chart
Thus, not much activity is expected from investors or traders until the price swings in either direction since volatility seems to be low at the moment.
However, despite a red candle on Tuesday, an uptrend is possible thanks to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, where Crypto.com could gain a lot of attention. If that happens, the 100-day SMA, coinciding at $0.120, would be the next critical resistance for CRO.
Crypto.com X Visa
In an announcement on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency exchange unveiled the first-of-its-kind NFT event in partnership with Visa. Titled Visa Masters of Movement, the experience will feature a pre-event NFT auction and immersive activation at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
NFTs available on Crypto.com can be bought and traded currently, and fans can also later create digital art, which eligible individuals can mint into their own NFT. Crypto.com’s partnership as the official cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 could act as a huge bullish signal for CRO price.
Although at the moment, no such interest is being observed at the hands of the investors. The rate at which new addresses are joining the network continues to note no incline despite the 12.71% price rise and the announcement of the new NFT experience.
Crypto.com new addresses
Whether this changes by the beginning of the World Cup by the end of this month is yet to be seen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price prediction: Will the launch of Visa partnered FIFA NFT collection trigger an uptrend?
Crypto.com price has not reacted the same way as other cryptocurrencies have in the last few days. Stuck in consolidation, CRO is nowhere close to breaking through the almost three-month-long resistance.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: Bears aiming to wipe out retail traders
Terra's Luna Classic price is declining in free-fall fashion. A sweep-the-lows event is likely underway. Terra's Luna Classic price is showing concerning signals during the first trading day of November. After a 15% Sunday rally, LUNC abruptly fell under the 21-day SMA.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu Coin is primed for a 40% rally
Shiba Inu price continues to hover above a stable support level, indicating that the recent rally was no fluke. If bullish momentum seeps into the markets, there is a good chance the next upswing for SHIB will be explosive.
Dogecoin led the pack among cryptocurrencies in October with seventy times Bitcoin's gains
Dogecoin (DOGE), the canine-inspired meme token often associated with electric-vehicle-tycoon-turned-Twitter-owner Elon Musk, was the top performer in October among the 150 digital assets in the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.