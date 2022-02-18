Crypto.com price awaits further decline as bearish pattern projects 18% drop

- Crypto.com price may not prevent a further drop in price as a pessimistic chart pattern has emerged.
- CRO is awaiting an 18% descent toward $0.35, indicated by the bearish governing technical pattern.
- Additional selling pressure may push Crypto.com toward the swing low at $0.32.
Crypto.com price has recently dropped below a critical level of support, projecting further decline for the token. CRO has formed a bearish chart suggesting that the exchange token could fall further toward $0.35.
Crypto.com bears target $0.35 next
Crypto.com price has sliced below the lower boundary of the rising wedge pattern at $0.47 on the daily chart, projecting a 26% descent toward $0.35.
Crypto.com price also fell below a critical line of defense below the downside trend line of the governing technical pattern at $0.45, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 50-day SMA intersect.
The next area of support will emerge at 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.43, then at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.40.
Additional selling pressure may push CRO down toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.37 before Crypto.com price reaches the pessimistic target, coinciding with the 200-day SMA at $0.35.
An additional increase in bearish sentiment may witness Crypto.com price descend toward the swing low recorded on January 22 at $0.32.
CRO/USDT daily chart
However, if buying pressure increases, the first area of resistance is the pullback at $0.45
A spike in buy orders may incentivize the bulls to aim higher, reaching the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $0.47, coinciding with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Bigger aspirations may target the 100-day SMA at $0.52, then toward the January 5 high at $0.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price needs stable support so AXS can skyrocket by 35%
Axie Infinity price needs to slide lower and retest the 70.5% retracement level at $53.62. This move will set the stage for an expansion to $72.01, coinciding with the weekly resistance barrier. A four-hour candlestick close below $45.93 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Biden expected to issue executive order on crypto and CBDCs next week
Both President Barack Obama and the previous administration issued executive orders related to digital assets. The White House will reportedly be issuing an executive order as early as next week directing government agencies to study different aspects of the digital asset space with the goal of creating a comprehensive regulatory framework.
Experts predict Solana price rally as the Ethereum-killer crosses $58 billion in transactions
All time transaction volume on the Solana network has exceeded $58 billion. The Solana network has recovered from the largest DeFi hacks in projects powered by its blockchain. Analysts have a bullish outlook on Solana, predicting a reversal in the altcoin's price trend.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.