- On Tuesday morning, Crypto.com coin price action was already up 6% on the week.
- CRO price could go out with a bang on Friday on the back of economic data.
- Expect to see a possible test of $0.1600, printing 35% gains for the week.
Crypto.com coin (CRO) price action saw investors and traders doubtful on Monday morning about which direction to trade in. As the dust settles even more from past events from last week and with the US equities roar back, risk-on looks to be the overpowering mood amongst traders, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing the bullish overhaul. Expect to see CRO price trading higher this week with the US jobs report a key event on Friday afternoon that could see cryptocurrencies close the week with a bang.
CRO price could stand to make 35% this week
Crypto.com coin price action has been revalued towards $0.1170 on the back of more hawkish elements coming from the Fed. On Monday, a turnaround was sparked after an almost two-week losing streak for cryptocurrencies, and CRO price was no exception. The turnaround was very tricky to trade as there were no real handles nearby to use as an entry-level, so traders will need to stumble into the price action to be part of the rally.
CRO's first big hurdle is at around $0.1330 and comes with the 55-day Simple Moving Average. Although it has been flatlining, it counts as a cap on the price action after the false break and rejection on August 25. If bulls can pierce through there, another leg higher is in the making with the target at $0.1600, which could become a double top holding 35% of gains on the docket.
CRO/USD Daily chart
A big issue could come with Friday’s job report as the current economic backdrop is in a peculiar situation. The Fed keeps tightening on the back of good economic data which suggests inflation will persist. Thus, a worse jobs number on Friday could mean good news for cryptos and risk assets in general as it would suggest a looser policy trajectory going forward. Should the data prove worse than expected, however, it will be bad news for inflation and, in a chain reaction, see the Fed hike, tightening conditions even further and draining cryptocurrencies of much-needed cash. Cryptocurrencies would then drop like a stone, with CRO price printing below $0.1000 and a move towards $0.0984 also quite quickly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price eyes 30% crash as Merge-induced hype disappears
Ethereum Classic price shows a clear, persistent downtrend with distinctive lower highs and lower lows. The ongoing upward move will probably form a lower high and trigger another sell-off.
Cardano price provides a buy signal for a revisit of $0.530
Cardano price shows an affinity to move higher after sweeping the liquidity resting below the previously formed highs. If history is any indication, this is a clear buy signal for ADA investors looking to make a quick buck.
Ethereum price looks to retest $1,730 as the Merge edges closer
Ethereum price has witnessed a sudden influx of buying pressure after the recent sell-off. As a result, ETH has rallied quite a bit over the last 24 hours, an indication of the things to come.
Why Polkadot price could re-route north towards $8.60
Polkadot price has lost 30% of its market value this month. DOT price is still within bounds of bullish support on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $5.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.