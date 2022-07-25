Crypto.com announced that Google Pay has been added as a payment method for faster and more secure payments.

Since the announcement of suspension of Netflix and Spotify benefits on its Visa card, the platform was criticized on social media.

Cronos price prepares to recoup losses and make a comeback above $0.15.

Google Pay for crypto purchases on Crypto.com

Crypto.com has announced the addition of a new and fast way to make payments on its platform. Users can now buy crypto instantly using Google Pay. The platform has rolled out this feature for American nationals and promised to include more countries soon.

The in-app purchase feature will make crypto accessible for users, quickly and securely. Using a Google-enabled payment platform, Android (mobile, tablet) users can pay through their debit or credit card linked with Google Pay. After adding their bank card to Google Pay, users can buy over 250 cryptocurrencies on Crypto.com.

It is important to note that the platform charges a card processing fee, for Google Pay users as well. The following step by step process on the website confirms the same:

1. Tap Trade on the homepage in the Crypto.com App

2. Tap Buy and select a cryptocurrency

3. Under Cash, select Google Pay and tap the Buy button again

4. Tick the checkbox to accept the card processing fee and tap Continue

5. Tap Confirm to complete the purchase

Once the purchase is successful, the user’s balance is updated accordingly and transaction history is available on the Crypto.com App.

Do you use Google Pay™? Google Pay is now available for crypto purchases in the Crypto.com App!



Instantly buy crypto in just a few taps:



Simple set up

Fast, easy, and secure



— Crypto.com (@cryptocom) July 25, 2022

Crypto.com’s suspension of Netflix, Spotify benefits

Crypto.com recently suspended Netflix and Spotify benefits for users of its Visa-card, garnering criticism across social media platforms. Cronos price struggled to recoup losses, under selling pressure from the community that was convinced that Crypto.com’s rollback of benefits is far from over.

Cronos is on its path to recovery, however, according to analysts who have predicted a comeback to $0.15 in the short-term. Kelvin Maina, an analyst and trader, argues that Cronos is likely to hit its weekly high of $0.14 and push past this level. On the other hand, CRO’s uptrend will be invalidated if prices plummet below $0.13.