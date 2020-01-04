- Crypto traders in South Korea won’t be given this exemption for a long time as the Ministry of Finance is reviewing the current policy.
- For crypto to be added to tax law, the country would have to define the assets, its legal status and other related details.
According to a recent announcement from South Korea’s Ministry of Finance and Strategy, profits earned from cryptocurrency trading will not be taxed in the country, for the time being. Nevertheless, crypto traders in South Korea may not be given this exemption for a long time. A representative from the Ministry said that they are aware of the loophole in the present tax law and are in the process of reviewing the regulations in major foreign countries so that they can effectively amend theirs.
The Ministry said:
The income tax law is only taxable on income listed as taxable. We are preparing a taxation plan for virtual assets by comprehensively reviewing the taxation of major countries, consistency with accounting standards, and trends in international discussions to prevent money laundering.
In South Korea, digital currencies have no legal status as of now. For crypto to be added to tax law, the country has to first clarify certain things like the definition of digital assets and its legal status, whether or not to classify crypto profits as capital gains, and how to receive trading information from crypto exchanges for tax purposes. The amendment would require exchanges in South Korea to implement KYC (Know-Your-Customer).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Do or die point reached
As the session begins in the US equity markets, BTC/USD is approaching the key level of $7,361. A break of this level – indicated by a long term downward trend line – would open the possibility of a deep-felt change in the tone of the crypto market.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD follows the trend
Litecoin Foundation has started working in the implementation of Mimblewimble extension blocks to enhance the privacy of the sixth-largest digital asset.
ETH/USD regains ground, $130.00 still unconquered
Ethereum tested 125.00 during early Asian hours but managed to recover above 129.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.1 has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis and gained nearly 2%.
TRON market update: TRX/USD regains ground above SMA50
Tron's TRX is changing hands at $0.0134, mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. The coin hit the intraday low at $00127 amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market but managed to recover ahead of the European opening on Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.