Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to hold above $91,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as headwinds persist in the broader cryptocurrency market. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are also in the red, following in BTC's footsteps.

Demand for riskier assets, including crypto, has waned since mid-October after Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair, said that a December interest rate cut was not guaranteed.

Since the October 10 flash crash, bearish sentiment has persisted, underpinned by steady outflows from spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and low retail demand.

Data spotlight: Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF outflows signal weakening demand

Bitcoin spot ETFs extended their bearish streak with nearly $373 million in outflows on Tuesday. SoSoValue data shows BTC ETFs' net assets have declined to $122.29 billion from approximately $170 billion on October 6. The cumulative net inflow volume averages $58.22 billion.

Bitcoin ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum ETFs listed in the US are also facing prolonged outflows, with approximately $74 million recorded on Tuesday. SoSoValue data highlights a cumulative inflow volume of $12.88 billion and net assets of $19.6 billion. If ETF outflows continue, sentiment will likely stay weak, making it hard for Ethereum to maintain a recovery in the short to medium term.

Ethereum ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, the XRP derivatives market has remained quiet since the October 10 flash crash. The futures Open Interest (OI) averages $3.85 billion on Wednesday, up from $3.6 billion the previous day.

Since OI represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, a steady uptrend is required to support XRP recovery in the short term. However, if risk-off sentiment prevails and OI declines in the coming days, the odds of a sell-off below $2.00 will increase.

XRP Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Chart of the day: Bitcoin's downtrend persists amid a weak technical structure

Bitcoin sits above its immediate support at $91,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, underpinned by increasing bearish signals and weak institutional and retail demand.

A Death Cross pattern, established when the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $105,872 crossed below the 200-day EMA at $106,998, underpins the bearish sentiment.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered the oversold region on the daily chart, indicating that bearish momentum is increasing. Lower RSI readings would reinforce Bitcoin's short-term bearish outlook, increasing the odds of a steady decline below $90,000.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Altcoins update: Ethereum, XRP extend decline

Ethereum is trading below key moving averages, including the 200-day EMA at $3,560, the 50-day EMA at $3,685 and the 100-day EMA at $3,770, all of which highlight a sticky bearish sentiment and resistance levels.

The RSI on the daily chart is at 35 and is approaching oversold territory, indicating a weakening technical structure. A continued decline would imply strong bearish momentum, likely increasing the chances of an extended decline below $3,000.

ETH/USDT daily chart

As for XRP, the price hovers above support between $2.07 and $2.10 at the time of writing on Wednesday as bulls struggle to gain control. The RSI is at 38 and falling toward oversold territory on the daily chart, which affirms the bearish outlook is showing early signs of stability.

Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has maintained a sell signal since Sunday, which may continue to call for risk-averse action among investors, potentially contributing to selling pressure.

XRP/USDT daily chart

If XRP pushes below its immediate support zone at $2.07–$2.10, it could trigger a drop beneath $2.00. The next key level to watch is $1.90, which was last tested in June.