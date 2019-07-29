- A license is needed to be considered for the crypto mining activity.
- Cryptos are still not considered as legal tender.
The government during a cabinet session held on Sunday and chaired by President Hassan Rouhani okayed crypto mining activities. However, to be considered for this industrial activity, a license has to be acquired from the Ministry of Industry.
People using cryptos were also told to be aware of the risks since banks will not give guarantees in case of losses. Moreover, cryptos are still not considered as legal tender. Participants must also know that crypto mining is a taxable activity unless the cryptos are sent abroad and revenues channeled back to the nation.
This is a great step for the crypto space in Iran and could mark the beginning of the journey to legalize cryptocurrencies. Iran stands a better chance of using cryptos to by-pass the impact of tough economic sanctions imposed by The US. Lower electric costs are an attraction to cryptocurrency miners in the country. In fact, there are reports that miners from China are starting to set up firms in Iran.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays range-bound, waiting for new triggers - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) sits in a tight range limited by $9,550 on the downside and $9,650 on the upside. A collapse towards $9,119 low on Sunday proved to be short-lived and, potentially triggered by some positioning on crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX.
Ripple to Congress: don't paint us with one brush
The letter signed by Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple & Chris Larsen, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Ripple, starts with a plea not to paint all projects "with one broad brush."
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD dozes in a tight range after a sharp sell-off on Sunday
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.7 billion, is hovering above the critical $210,00 handle. The coin attempted a recovery towards $218.00, but the upside momentum faded away and pushed the coin inside a tight range.
Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls catch the bears sleeping as market sentiment turns positive
The daily price chart has found support on the upward trending line and gone up from $219.50 to $222. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves and above the SMA 200 curve. The moving average convergence ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.