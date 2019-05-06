Crypto market update: Market sees green, but not by much
- The top three coins managed to have a slightly bullish Wednesday.
- Bitcoin Cash was the biggest winner among the top 20 coins while Bitcoin SV is the biggest loser.
The bulls and bears fought it out this Wednesday and after two consecutive days of bearish domination, the bulls managed to eke out a victory. Let’s take a look at the way the top three coins - Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple - have behaved this Wednesday and the biggest winners and losers of the day.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): BTC/USD went up from $7,670 to $$7,756, achieving a low of $7,568 and a high of $7,925. Over the day, Bitcoin went up by 1.12%.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD went up by $241.30 to $247.50, going up by 2.57%. Throughout the day, ETH/USD reached a low of $237.85 and a high of $249.50.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD bulls took the price back into the $0.40 zone as the price went up by $0.398 to $0.402, charting a 1% increase in price. XRP/USD reached a low of $0.388 and a high of $0.406.
Biggest winners and losers (Top 20 coins)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) went up by 4.6% and is currently priced at $394.65.
- Cosmos (ATOM) went up by 3.48% and is currently priced at $6.11.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) went down by 3.86% and is currently priced at $215.43.
- Tezos (XTZ) went down by 2.24% and is trading for $1.16.
