Crypto market update: Bulls eke out bears as the market turns green
- The top three coins all saw positive returns this Wednesday.
- Monero was the biggest winner of the day with a 3.88% increase in price.
The bulls eked out the bears this Wednesday as the crypto market turned green. Let’s take a look at how the top three are doing and then we will reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): BTC/USD went up from $9,078.35 to $9,265 over Wednesday. The bulls managed to recover the price somewhat. The resistance level at $9,330 needs to be negotiated with again.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD recovered slightly as the price went up from $264.75 to $269.25 this Wednesday.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD took the price from $0.427 to $0.436.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Tezos (XTZ) is the biggest loser of the day as it went down by 3.35% and is priced at $1.18. XTZ/USD continues to lose steam as it gets ready for a hard fork.
- Monero (XMR) is the biggest winner as it went up by 3.88% and is priced at $100.13.
- Litecoin (LTC) went up by 2.98% and is priced at $138.53.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.