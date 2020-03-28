Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin's recovery carries little credibility as long as it is below $6,500

- All major coins are deep in red on Saturday trading.
- Bitcoin lost over 5%, critical recovery target at $6,500.
Bitcoin recovers after a slump to $6,072; All major altcoins also regained some ground, though the whole market is still in the red zone. The total market capitalization has settled at $175 billion. The average daily trading volumes climbed to $116, while Bitcoin's market share is 65.3%
Top-3 coins price overview:
Bitcoin is moving towards a $6,300 barrier, which is considered as one of the local resistance areas. The first digital coin has recovered from the intraday low of $6,072, though it is still in a red zone both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. From the short-term perspective, the world's biggest digital coin has an upside bias, though the volatility is shrinking.
Ethereum dropped below critical $130.00 and touched $125.00 during early Asian hours. By the time of writing ETH/USD has recovered to $128.00, though it is still down over 5% since this time on Friday. The second-largest virtual coin has been moving within a short-term bullish trend, though it still needs to recover above $130.00 to mitigate the bearish pressure.
Ripple's XRP slipped below $0.1700 to trade at $0.1680 by press time. The third-largest coin has lost 2/5% on a day-to-day basis amid the major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
BTC/USD 30-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
